Nashik: AI-Powered Smart Signals Planned At 28 Junctions For Kumbh Traffic Management |

Nashik: With the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela expected to draw millions of devotees and a massive volume of vehicles to Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, authorities are preparing a technology-driven traffic management system.

Artificial Intelligence (AI), real-time traffic monitoring, CCTV surveillance and smart traffic signals are being planned to regulate vehicle movement and reduce congestion during the mega religious gathering.

As part of the proposed system, AI-powered smart traffic signals are planned at 28 important junctions in Nashik city. Unlike conventional signals that operate on fixed timings, the smart system will analyse traffic density through cameras and sensors and accordingly modify signal timings.

If vehicle movement increases on one particular road, the system can provide a longer green signal in that direction while reducing waiting time on less congested routes. The objective is to ensure smoother traffic flow and prevent congestion from building up at major junctions.

The technology will also support dynamic traffic diversions, one-way arrangements, restricted vehicle movement and the use of alternative routes depending on the situation.

Real-time information from different locations can help the traffic police and the central control room take quick decisions during peak bathing days and other high-footfall periods.

An integrated Command and Control Centre is expected to play a crucial role in the system. CCTV feeds, traffic data and information from various sensors can be brought together on a central platform to monitor vehicle movement and crowd density.

AI-based analysis can help identify sudden increases in congestion and alert authorities before the situation becomes critical. This will allow traffic officials to divert vehicles and regulate movement in advance rather than responding only after congestion has occurred.

Another important component under consideration is the use of digital mapping and Digital Twin technology. A digital representation of the Kumbh area can integrate GIS maps, 2D/3D mapping, CCTV feeds and real-time data.

Such a system can assist authorities in monitoring traffic, crowd movement, emergency situations and infrastructure from a central location.

The AI-based traffic management network can also be useful in providing priority movement to ambulances, fire engines and other emergency vehicles. By coordinating signals along an emergency route, authorities can potentially create a green corridor and reduce the response time of emergency services during the crowded Kumbh period.

The technology-driven approach is part of the larger preparations for Simhastha Kumbh 2027, in which traffic management, crowd control, emergency response and coordination with neighbouring districts are being given considerable importance.

With millions of visitors expected to converge on Nashik, the proposed system aims to shift traffic management from conventional manual control towards a data-driven, real-time and AI-assisted network.

The success of the system, however, will depend on timely installation, reliable communication networks, integration of CCTV and traffic systems, and rapid decision-making by authorities.

If implemented effectively, the smart signal and AI-based monitoring system could become one of the key components of Nashik’s traffic management strategy during Simhastha Kumbh 2027.