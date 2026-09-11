Nashik: 30-Year-Old Man Arrested For Stalking Woman, Leaving Roses And Chocolates | AI

Nashik: Nashik Police have arrested a 30-year-old man on charges of stalking a woman. The suspect allegedly harassed the woman by sending repeated emails and had also left red roses and chocolates outside her home.

According to the police, the suspect sent numerous emails to the woman. He later revealed that he knew the location of her home, causing the woman to fear for her safety. Consequently, she posted about the incident on social media and sought help.

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Following the woman’s complaint, police launched a search operation using CCTV footage and details regarding the suspect’s vehicle. This led to the suspect being traced and subsequently arrested.

Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant regarding such incidents and file a complaint immediately.