Nashik: Road Caves In At Sudarshan Colony, Large Pothole Raises Safety Concerns |

Nashik: Incidents of roads caving in across the city continue unabated. A large pothole has formed on the road opposite Humba Dairy, near Sudarshan Lawns in Sudarshan Colony, raising concerns about motorists’ safety. The risk of accidents is particularly high at night as the pothole is not easily visible.

Utility pipelines and drainage lines run beneath this road in Sudarshan Colony. A large pothole has formed due to the ground caving in from below, exposing the pipeline, with water seen flowing from it. This creates a risk of further road collapse.

Locals had demanded that the administration carry out immediate repairs before the situation worsened. Civic agencies have carried out temporary repair work here.

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The recurring incidents of road cave-ins in the city are raising questions about the quality of work executed by the Municipal Corporation regarding roads and underground pipeline systems.

Previously, a dumper truck had got stuck in a large pothole on the road leading to Navrya Ganpati Temple. Now, the new cave-in at Sudarshan Colony has once again brought the issue of road safety in the city to the forefront.

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Need to Focus on Road’s Structural Integrity

Nashikites say that damage to underground pipelines, drainage systems or other subterranean utilities compromises the road’s structural integrity. Therefore, merely filling the pothole is insufficient.

It is necessary to identify the root cause, repair the pipeline and subsequently reinforce the road structure. Citizens have demanded that the administration immediately inspect the pothole, undertake necessary repairs and secure the area before an accident occurs.