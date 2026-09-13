Nashik: Omkar Pawar Chosen As Only Maharashtra Recipient Of Gadkari Award |

Nashik: Nashik Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar has been selected for the prestigious S. S. Gadkari Award 2025–26, presented by the Maharashtra Regional Branch of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA).

Pawar has been chosen as the only recipient from Maharashtra for his innovative initiatives, Navchetana Abhiyan and Poshandoot, aimed at empowering vulnerable women and combating malnutrition among children.

Under Navchetana, data of around 1.06 lakh single, widowed, deserted, divorced and unmarried adult women was mapped and linked with government schemes for employment, education, social rehabilitation and childcare.

Under Poshandoot, 1,954 malnourished children were tracked through an officer-led monitoring system, with 984 children reaching normal nutritional status. The initiative was implemented without any additional financial burden on the government.

The award will be presented on September 21, 2026, at 2:10 pm at the Ministry Annexe, Mumbai, by Swadheen S. Kshatriya (Retd IAS), former Chief Secretary of Maharashtra and president of the IIPA Maharashtra Regional Branch.