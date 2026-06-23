Nashik TCS Controversy: Court Orders Medical Examination Of Nida Khan; Significant Developments In Rape, Forced Conversion & Atrocities Act Case

Nashik TCS Controversy: Court Orders Medical Examination Of Nida Khan; Significant Development In Rape, Forced Conversion & Atrocities Act Case | File Photo (Representational Image)

Nashik: The Nashik Road Additional Sessions Court has issued a significant order regarding the case involving the rape of a young woman employed at TCS, forced religious conversion, and offences under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The court has directed that a medical examination be conducted on the prime suspect, Nida Khan.

The hearing for this case, originally registered at the Deolali Camp Police Station, was conducted via video conferencing. The court has scheduled the next hearing on the suspects' bail applications for June 25 (Thursday).

Background of the Case

According to the complaint filed by the victim, Danish Shaikh, Tausif Attar, and Nida Khan are accused of subjecting her to various forms of abuse. The allegations include rape, coercion regarding religious conversion, and offences under the Atrocities Act. This case had caused a stir across the state.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Nashik Police has expanded the scope of the investigation, naming individuals who sheltered the absconding Nida Khan as co-accused. These include Matin Patel, an MIM Corporator from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Hanif Shaikh. This development has given the case political and social overtones.

Defence Stance

Advocate Pratik Tajanpure argued on behalf of Nida Khan. He requested the court to seek a medical report regarding Nida Khan from the prison administration. The court accepted this request and ordered the prison administration and police to conduct the examination.

The defence stated that Nida Khan is pregnant and suffers from iron deficiency, noting that the daily routine in prison is proving detrimental to her health. Recent medical examinations have raised concerns regarding her health and that of the foetus.

Read Also Nashik: Second Chargesheet Filed In Alleged TCS Sexual Exploitation and Conversion Case

Focus on the Medical Report

Following the court's order, attention is now focused on Nida Khan's medical report. This report will play a crucial role in the hearing of her bail application.

An investigation is currently underway into offences involving rape, forced conversion, and atrocities in this high-profile case, and all eyes are fixed on the upcoming hearing. Everyone is awaiting the court's decision regarding the bail application, scheduled for June 25.