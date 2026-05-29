Nashik: Second Chargesheet Filed In Alleged TCS Sexual Exploitation and Conversion Case | File Photo

Nashik: A second chargesheet was filed on Thursday in the District and Sessions Court in connection with the high-profile alleged sexual exploitation and religious conversion case involving employees of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik. The chargesheet reportedly includes details of eight offences registered at Mumbai Naka Police Station. According to sources, each chargesheet comprises nearly 250 to 300 pages.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has completed investigations into nine cases related to the matter and has taken eight suspects into custody so far. Investigators claim that the alleged mastermind, Nida Khan, along with six other accused persons, sexually exploited female employees of the company and pressured some of them to convert to their religion.

It has also been alleged that some victims had earlier complained to Ashwini Chainani, a senior official posted at the company’s Pune office, but no action was taken on those complaints. Of the nine cases, eight are registered at Mumbai Naka Police Station, while one case is registered at Deolali Police Station. The chargesheet was submitted by SIT chief Sandeep Mitke and Senior Police Inspector Vishwas Patil.

What Does the Chargesheet State?

According to the chargesheet filed on Thursday, the accused allegedly targeted certain female employees in a planned and deliberate manner. The document claims that a conspiracy was orchestrated to exploit vulnerable women sexually and exert pressure on them to adopt a particular religion.

The chargesheet further states that complaints regarding these incidents were reportedly escalated to Ashwini Chainani, an official at the Pune headquarters, but were allegedly ignored. Investigators have cited mobile phone conversations of the accused, statements of victims, testimonies of local police officials, and other supporting evidence as part of the chargesheet.