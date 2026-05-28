Nashik: Niphad’s Aditi Mudgul Completes Record-Breaking Ayodhya-To-Nepal Run | Sourced

Nashik: Demonstrating extraordinary determination, endurance, and confidence, Kumari Aditi Sandeep Mudgul from Golegaon in Niphad taluka has brought pride to Maharashtra by successfully completing a record-breaking 670-kilometre run from Ayodhya to Nepal.



Aditi began her challenging journey on May 5 from the sacred Ram Temple in Ram Mandir. Throughout the expedition, she faced extreme heat, physical exhaustion, long-distance fatigue, and the difficult mountainous terrain of Nepal. Despite these hardships, she displayed remarkable courage and perseverance.



Covering nearly 80 to 95 kilometres every day, Aditi completed the demanding run in just 7 days and 15 hours. She concluded the historic journey in Nepal on May 12 at 2:12 PM, setting a new world record through her exceptional feat.



Her achievement has been officially recognised by the “International Book of World Records” and the “Miniz Book of World Records.”



This historic accomplishment has added another feather to Maharashtra’s cap. Abhijit Vishnu Bhalerao guided the mission, while her father, Sandeep Santoo Mudgul, accompanied and encouraged her throughout the journey.



Aditi’s inspiring success has become a source of motivation for students and youth from rural areas, and her achievement is being widely appreciated across the region.