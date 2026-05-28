Nashik: Farmers’ Attempt To Perform ‘Pind Daan’ Of Sub-Divisional Officer Foiled By Police At Ramkund | Sourced

Nashik: In a dramatic form of protest, agitating farmers on Thursday allegedly attempted to perform the symbolic ‘pind daan’ (last rites ritual) of Nashik Sub-Divisional Officer (Prant Adhikari) Pawan Dutta, accusing him of assaulting women farmers during a land survey related to the proposed Ring Road project. The attempt was thwarted after timely intervention by the police at the Ramkund area in Nashik.



The protest comes amid growing opposition from local farmers against the proposed Ring Road project being developed around Nashik city ahead of the upcoming Kumbh Mela. Farmers whose lands are expected to be acquired for the project have intensified their agitation, alleging injustice and forceful action by the administration.



As part of the protest, affected farmers who have been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past four days at Ramkund organised the symbolic ritual to condemn the administration. Protesters alleged that Prant Officer Pawan Dutta assaulted agitating farmers, including women, while land measurement work for the Ring Road project was underway.



The issue had earlier gained political attention after Sanjay Raut staged a sit-in protest at the Nashik Collectorate. Raut had submitted a written complaint demanding immediate legal action against the officer concerned.



Considering the rising tension near the Godavari riverfront and the ongoing hunger strike, heavy police deployment has been made in the Ramkund area. Although police prevented the ‘pind daan’ programme, the protesting farmers have maintained that they will continue their indefinite fast until action is taken against the officer and the Ring Road issue is resolved.