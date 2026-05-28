Nashik: NDMA Conducts High-Level Review Of Disaster Management Preparedness For Kumbh Mela 2027 | Sourced

Nashik: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) conducted a high-level review meeting in New Delhi on disaster management preparedness and emergency response planning for the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 along with the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA).



The meeting was chaired by NDMA Member and Head of Department Dr. Krishna S. Vatsa in the presence of NDMA Member Dr. Dinesh Kumar Aswal. Senior officials from the Government of Maharashtra and stakeholder departments participated in the review meeting.



During the meeting, State Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation Department Principal Secretary Vinita Vaid Singhal and NTKMA Commissioner Shekhar Singh presented the current status of preparedness and ongoing planning efforts for Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027.





Detailed discussions were held on Hazard Vulnerability and Risk Assessment (HVRA), emergency response planning, incident scenarios, crowd management strategies, peak load analysis, operationalisation of Site Emergency Operations Centres (EOCs), Incident Response System (IRS) framework and inter-agency coordination mechanisms.



NTKMA also sought strategic collaboration and technical guidance from NDMA in specialised areas, including CBRN preparedness, deployment of NDRF teams during the Kumbh period and strengthening specialised response systems for large-scale emergency situations. Discussions were also held regarding the organisation of a consultative workshop on crowd management and best practices from previous mass gathering events.



NDMA expressed satisfaction with the ongoing disaster management preparedness initiatives by NTKMA and assured all necessary strategic and technical support for the event.



NTKMA stated that it is working in close coordination with NDMA, the State Government and all stakeholder departments to ensure a safe, secure and well-coordinated pilgrimage experience for devotees visiting Nashik and Trimbakeshwar during Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027.







Meeting Highlights

Focus on disaster management planning for Nashik and Trimbakeshwar.

Discussions on Hazard Vulnerability & Risk Assessment (HVRA)

Crowd management and peak load analysis were reviewed.

Emergency response planning and resource mapping were discussed

.

Site Emergency Operations Centres (EOCs) and IRS framework deliberated.



NTKMA seeks NDMA support for:

* CBRN preparedness

* NDRF deployment

* Specialised response systems

* Crowd management workshop