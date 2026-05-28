Nashik: Smoke Scare On Mahanagari Express At Kasara Station; Train Delayed By 15 Minutes | Sourced

Nashik: An incident involving smoke emanating from beneath the generator van of the Mahanagari Express occurred at Central Railway's Kasara station. The incident took place on Tuesday morning at approximately 10:00 AM as the train was pulling into Platform No. 2.

Railway officials stated that excessive heat caused the brake liners to overheat and jam. This resulted in the emission of smoke. The guard demonstrated immediate presence of mind and alerted railway officials. Railway staff took prompt action to release the jammed brake liners. Subsequently, the train was allowed to proceed after a delay of 15 minutes.

The incident caused a brief period of commotion on the platform. However, a major accident was averted due to the swift response of the railway staff. Passengers lauded the alertness and prompt action of the guard and the railway personnel.

The Kasara Ghat section is a critical and hilly stretch of the railway network. In such terrain, the braking system is subjected to additional stress. Passengers have demanded that the railway administration enhance regular maintenance protocols to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.