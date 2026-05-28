Nashik ZP Launches District-Wide Eye Screening Drive For Students, Targets Full E-Office Adoption | Sourced

Nashik: Pratibha Sangamnere, the In-charge Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nashik Zilla Parishad, conducted a review meeting today with the Block Development Officers (BDOs) of all Panchayat Samitis in the district via video conferencing. During this meeting, instructions were issued regarding various key initiatives pertinent to the upcoming academic year.

During the meeting, In-charge CEO Pratibha Sangamnere announced that, on behalf of the Zilla Parishad administration, comprehensive eye screenings would be conducted for all children attending Anganwadis as well as all students enrolled in Zilla Parishad schools. She stated that this initiative would prove crucial for ensuring the health and quality education of students, as it would facilitate the early detection of potential vision impairments and enable the provision of necessary medical treatment. Instructions were also issued to effectively plan and implement this campaign through close coordination between the Health and Education Departments.

Furthermore, in accordance with the directives of the Honourable Chief Secretary of the State, special emphasis was placed on achieving 100% adoption of the 'E-Office' system within the Zilla Parishad administration. The In-charge CEO instructed all Block Development Officers to make effective use of the E-Office system to ensure that all government operations are conducted in a manner that is more transparent, expeditious, and paperless. She noted that this transition would streamline administrative processes and result in significant time savings.

Additionally, it was announced that a special initiative titled "Aadhaar on Birth" would be implemented by the Zilla Parishad. Under this initiative, the process for generating Aadhaar cards for newborn babies immediately after birth will be simplified. This measure is expected to accelerate the enrollment of children in various government welfare schemes and make public services more easily accessible to citizens.

Officials present at the meeting included District Health Officer Dr Sudhakar More, Education Officer Sailata Samleti, Additional District Health Officer Dr Rajendra Bagul, Dr Harshal Nehete, and others.