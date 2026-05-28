Nashik: Severe Water Crisis Hits Khairwadi Tribal Hamlet; Families Receive Only 2-3 Pots Daily |

Nashik: A severe water crisis has gripped Khairwadi, a small tribal hamlet nestled amidst the hills and valleys of Igatpuri taluka. In this hamlet, home to a population of approximately 350 people, only one water tanker is currently being supplied; however, due to the dilapidated condition of the roads, half of the water from the tanker leaks out during transit. Consequently, each family receives a mere 2 to 3 pots of water per day.

Villagers in Khairwadi stated, “The tanker arrives carrying 2,000 litres of water, but due to the rocky and poor road conditions in the hilly terrain, not even 1,000 litres actually reach the village. Each family receives just 2 or 3 pots of water. Now, the pressing question before us is: should we drink this water ourselves, or should we give it to our livestock?”

Once the tanker water runs out, the women and villagers are forced to walk a distance of one kilometre to reach a nearly dried-up well located deep within the forest. Navigating this rocky and slippery path is extremely arduous. It takes the women between 2 and 2.5 hours just to fetch a single pot of water. Small children and the elderly bear the brunt of this hardship the most.

The water scarcity has become so acute that villagers are compelled to travel to water sources located in the neighbouring Mokhada taluka. As a result, their entire day is wasted simply in the pursuit of water.

Villagers' Demands

The villagers of Khairwadi have appealed to the local administration to ensure a regular water supply using two tankers and to undertake the necessary repairs to the village roads. Furthermore, they have demanded that a permanent water supply scheme be implemented to resolve this issue once and for all.

Given that it is currently the summer season, the scarcity has intensified significantly. The faces of the women in this tribal hamlet reflect sheer desperation, while their eyes are filled with tears. The villagers of this hamlet have demanded that the administration pay immediate attention to their plight.

Due to the lack of basic amenities, specifically water and roads, the tribal villagers of Khairwadi are facing a severe struggle.