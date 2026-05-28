Nashik MLC Poll: Lack of Numbers Dampens MVA Enthusiasm, Shiv Sena (UBT) Likely To Contest | AI

Nashik: While several aspirants in the ruling Mahayuti alliance are aggressively lobbying for candidature in the Nashik Local Authorities Constituency Legislative Council election, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) appears less enthusiastic due to inadequate numerical strength. However, with senior state leaders of the alliance insisting that elections should be contested everywhere, the possibility of Shiv Sena (UBT) fielding a candidate against the Mahayuti in Nashik has grown stronger. Attention is now focused on who will be projected as the opposition face to challenge the ruling alliance.



A total of 618 voters will elect the new Legislative Council member from the Nashik Local Authorities Constituency. Of these, more than 466 voters are aligned with the ruling Mahayuti, naturally leading to intense competition for the candidature within the alliance. The only uncertainty remaining is whether the candidate will belong to the BJP or Shiv Sena.



Within the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Shiv Sena (UBT) holds the highest number of votes. The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) and the Congress have comparatively fewer voters. Consequently, the likelihood of the seat going to a Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate has increased significantly. The opposition alliance is also expected to receive support from the Islam Party and Janata Dal, both part of the ruling setup in the Malegaon Municipal Corporation. With their backing, the opposition’s strength may rise to around 154 votes.

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Huge Gap in Vote Strength

Considering the numbers involved, there is a massive gap between the Mahayuti and MVA camps. In elections where money power and muscle power often play a decisive role, the opposition’s weak position has reportedly discouraged many from even considering candidature. Political observers believe the MVA may field a candidate mainly to avoid an uncontested election and maintain political presence.



“Under any circumstances, the Maha Vikas Aghadi will contest the Nashik Local Authorities Constituency election. Considering the numerical strength within the alliance, the candidate is likely to be from Shiv Sena (UBT). Even though the Mahayuti has a clear majority, senior leaders have decided that the election should not go uncontested, and that decision will be implemented,” said Kondaji Awhad, district president of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar faction).