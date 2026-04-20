Nashik TCS Case: Victim Says She Endured Abuse To Fund Father's Cancer Treatment | File Photo

Nashik: While the case involving alleged sexual harassment of women employees and coercion for religious conversion at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) office in Nashik continues to draw widespread attention, disturbing details are now emerging from the investigation.

During the inquiry by the National Commission for Women (NCW), one of the victims shared a deeply distressing account. She revealed that she endured ongoing abuse to afford medical treatment for her father, who is battling cancer. Her statement reportedly left even the Commission members shocked.

According to sources in the investigating agencies, the victim’s father required chemotherapy and other expensive treatments. Due to the urgent financial need, she tolerated repeated mental harassment from her superiors. Despite being frequently humiliated, she continued to endure the situation silently, as keeping her job was essential given her family’s dire financial condition. The accused allegedly took advantage of her vulnerability.

During the inquiry, another victim also narrated her ordeal. She stated that she, too, suffered abuse because of her father’s illness. With her father bedridden and the responsibility of running the household on her shoulders, she chose to remain silent despite the ongoing mental harassment.

Meanwhile, a team from the NCW visited the company premises on Sunday. During their inspection, they reviewed seating arrangements for male and female employees, various work departments, safety measures, canteen facilities, and CCTV footage in waiting areas. The Commission also interacted with several victims to understand their grievances firsthand.