Nashik TCS Case: Victim Level Allegations Against Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi & Ashwini Chainani

Nashik TCS Case: Employees Asked To Work From Home Amid Probe; Fresh Hiring Halted | File Photo

Nashik: One of the victims, a 25-year-old employee working at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) office in Nashik, had filed a case at the Mumbai Naka Police Station. In this FIR, offences have been registered under Sections 75, 78, 79, 49, and 356(3)(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The victim has levelled serious allegations of sexual harassment, inappropriate physical contact, derogatory remarks, stalking, and the deliberate disregard of complaints against her Team Leader Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, and the company's Operational Head, Ashwini Chethani (also known as Akhilani Chainani).

Harassment by Raza Memon

In May 2023, during the training period, Raza Memon approached the victim, asked for her name and address, and instructed her to send messages via Microsoft Teams by sending her "verbal riddles." He attempted to establish intimacy by telling her, "Keep this matter a secret strictly between the two of us." Subsequently, whenever victim was alone, Raza Memon would stare at her with a lewd gaze, follow her without any valid reason while making derogatory remarks, and touch her against her will. In June 2023, the victim lodged a complaint with "Jitesh Sir" and Team Leader Nitali Jagannath. However, in an act of retaliation, Raza Memon defamed the victim by spreading a false rumour about her character.

In November 2025, while the victim was taking a nap after a meal, Raza Memon looked at her with a lewd gaze and smirked, remarking, "After marriage, one is supposed to sleep at night; what exactly do you do all night long?" In February 2026, when she approached Raza to request for a leave, he made derogatory comments, asking, "Do you want to go on a honeymoon? Do you consume alcohol?" Because the victim rebuffed him, Raza Memon began regularly increasing her workload to place her under excessive professional pressure.

Humiliation by Shahrukh Qureshi

On March 19, 2026, when the victim arrived at work wearing a saree, Shahrukh deliberately sat close to her, looked at her with a lewd gaze, and remarked, "You look exceptionally 'cool' today; shall we go out somewhere?"

Ashwini Chainani's Inaction

The victim lodged repeated complaints with Ashwini Chainani. However, Chainani shielded Raza Memon, Shahrukh, and others. She dismissed the complaints by telling the victim, "Why do you want to draw attention to yourself? Just let it go; drop the matter." The FIR states that Chainani actively protected the accused individuals.

This FIR is one of nine cases filed in connection with the Nashik TCS scandal. Previously, eight female employees and one male employee have levelled allegations involving sexual harassment, blackmail, and forced religious conversion.