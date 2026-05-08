Nashik TCS Case: Nida Khan Was Staying With Family In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Naregaon; Police Acted After 2 Days Of Surveillance | File Pic

Nida Khan, the alleged mastermind in the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) religious conversion and sexual exploitation case, was finally arrested in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. A joint team of the Nashik Crime Branch and local police conducted a midnight raid and detained her from Kausar Colony in the Naregaon area. It has now emerged that Khan had been living there with her family members.

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For the past 40 days, Khan had reportedly been misleading the police, with rumours suggesting that she was hiding either in Bhiwandi or Mumbra. However, investigators failed to obtain concrete information about her exact whereabouts. Multiple police teams had been tracking her movements. Eventually, police received specific intelligence that she was staying in a building in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

She was residing in a flat in Kausar Colony, Naregaon, along with her mother, father, brother and aunt. The building where she stayed was located in a relatively isolated area with no nearby structures. Police suspect that the family believed the remote location would help them avoid detection.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) confirmed through technical surveillance that Khan was in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, which accelerated the investigation. Police teams kept the building under observation from a distance for two consecutive days. Once her presence inside the building was confirmed, a joint team from the Nashik Crime Branch and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police conducted a midnight raid and took her into custody.

Following her arrest, attention has now turned to whether further shocking revelations will emerge in the case.