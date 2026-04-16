Nashik TCS Case: CP Sandeep Karnik Contacts ATS, NIA To Probe Wider Links - All You Need To Know | Video Screengrab

Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik said he has contacted agencies like the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to examine wider links in the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) sexual harassment and religious conversion case.

“Police are conducting a thorough investigation and have contacted agencies like the SID, ATS and NIA to examine any possible wider links," Karnik said.

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Malaysia-linked preacher emerges

This comes after the name of a Malaysia-linked preacher emerged in the probe.

According to an India Today report, a man identified as Imran, allegedly from Malaysia, has surfaced in the accused's WhatsApp conversations.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials suspect that he may be a preacher who was introduced to employees via video calls.

Reportedly, he preached to the victim women about relocating abroad for high-paying jobs and a better lifestyle.

Funding from abroad?

Responding to reports speculating involvement of any extremist organisation or funding from abroad for the accused, Karnik said a thorough investigation is underway.

“As and when we get some evidence, we will be able to come to a conclusion about the same,” he added.

Operated like an organised gang

Karnik added that the investigation suggests that seven male accused operated like an organised gang to target female employees.

Explaining the role of the two female accused, he said that the arrested operations and HR head of the unit had allegedly discouraged a victim from submitting a complaint, saying “these things happen” and sided with the accused.

Meanwhile, police have registered nine cases in connection with the allegations. While seven men and a woman have been arrested, one of the accused women is on the run.

“Nine FIRs have been registered involving allegations of attempted religious conversion, sexual harassment, and religious harassment at the workplace. The accused, nine in total, including seven men and two women, held positions of authority such as team leaders and allegedly misused their roles to harass co-workers,” Karnik said.

The seven male staffers are co-accused in most of the cases, suggesting they operated as a group or organised gang within the office, the official said.

One female accused is named in a single case of religious harassment, while another, an HR head, is accused of discouraging a victim from filing a complaint.

First complainant was hesitant

"Initially, the first complainant was hesitant, but after receiving support and counselling from the police, more victims came forward, leading to multiple FIRs being registered,” he added.

Karnik said a woman DCP (deputy commissioner of police) and some female police personnel were sent to the office to conduct an inquiry.

When they interacted with the staff and tried to counsel everyone, the other complainants came forward, he added.