Nashik: Table Tennis Players Win Five Gold, Two Silver And 10 Bronze Medals In Dhule |

Nashik: Nashik’s table tennis players delivered an impressive performance at the Regional Table Tennis Championship held in Dhule, winning five gold, two silver and 10 bronze medals.

The gold medal winners were Ajinkya Shintre, Om Redkar, Adya Laddha, Amruta Govardhane and Rugved Uplaikar.

In the Men’s Singles final, Ajinkya Shintre defeated Jalgaon’s Jas Ved 3-1, winning 6-11, 11-8, 11-3 and 11-6 to clinch the gold medal.

In the Under-17 Boys’ category, Om Redkar defeated fellow Nashik player Sarthak Patil 3-0 (11-7, 11-5, 11-5) to win gold, while Patil secured the silver medal.

In the Under-15 Boys’ Singles, Adya Laddha defeated top-seeded Om Redkar in a closely fought 3-2 encounter, winning 11-6, 12-10, 3-11, 4-11 and 11-9 to claim the gold medal. Redkar settled for silver.

In the Under-13 Girls’ category, Amruta Govardhane defeated Ahmednagar’s Avanti Todarmal 3-1 (9-11, 11-3, 11-8, 11-4) to emerge champion. Govardhane had earlier defeated Nashik’s Kasha Chauhan 3-2 in the semi-final, earning Chauhan a bronze medal.

In the Under-13 Boys’ category, Rugved Uplaikar defeated Ahmednagar’s Hridaan Sarda 3-1 (6-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-9) in the final to secure the gold medal.

In the Women’s Singles, Nashik’s Shravani Gaikwad lost a closely contested 2-3 semi-final against Dhule’s Shreya Patil and won a bronze medal. In the Under-19 Girls’ category, Gaikwad was defeated 0-3 by Ahmednagar’s Ishwari Patil and secured another bronze medal.

In the Under-19 Boys’ category, Adya Laddha lost 2-3 to Dhule’s Amogh Ajmera in a closely fought match, while Sarthak Patil was defeated 0-3 by Dhule’s Arnav Pathak in the semi-final. Both Nashik players won bronze medals.

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In the Under-17 Girls’ category, Nashik’s Mrunali Nemnar won bronze after losing 2-3 to Jalgaon’s Jhanvi Hire. In the Under-15 Girls’ category, Kasha Chauhan and Amruta Govardhane won bronze medals. In the Under-11 Boys’ category, Nashik’s Ravish Dev and Ashutosh Laddha also secured bronze medals.

The medal-winning players received guidance and training from coaches Dhananjay Barve, Raja Aher, Ajinkya Shintre and Bagul of Nandgaon.

The players were congratulated for their achievement by Nashik District Table Tennis Association President Narendra Chhajed, Secretary Shekhar Bhandari, Treasurer Abhishek Chhajed, Vice-Presidents Rajesh Bharvirkar and Milind Kachole, Sanjay Vasant, Vaibhav Joshi, Alka Kulkarni and Suhas Agharkar.