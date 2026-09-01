Nashik: Student Groups Oppose ‘WAHA’ Seminar At YCMOU; VC Assures Cancellation |

Nashik: The Progressive Student Action Committee met Vice-Chancellor Dr Sanjeev Sonawane to oppose an international seminar scheduled for September 6 at the Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University, which was being organised in collaboration with the ‘World Association of Hindu Academicians’ (WAHA).

On August 31, representatives of the committee submitted a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor. The memorandum stated that the university is a constitutionally secular public educational institution. It argued that using such an institution’s platform to promote a specific political-religious ideology is inappropriate.

The committee asserted that granting WAHA the status of a co-organiser violates the principle of secularism, especially when the university’s objective is to foster scientific temper, inclusivity and social harmony.

The committee put forward the following demands:

The seminar scheduled for September 6 should be cancelled immediately.

In the future, the university’s platform or premises should not be made available to organisations with such political-religious agendas.

In response, Vice-Chancellor Dr Sanjeev Sonawane said he was not fully informed about the event and had no intention of jeopardising the university’s secular character. He assured the committee that he would investigate the matter and ensure that the event does not take place.

The committee demanded that if WAHA used the university’s name and logo without official permission, a police complaint regarding fraud and unauthorised use should be filed against it. The committee said it would remain vigilant until the assurance was implemented.

It was also decided that if the event was not cancelled or if such incidents recurred, a massive agitation would be launched across the state.

The committee includes organisations such as the All India Students Federation, Students’ Federation of India, Samyak Vidyarthi Andolan and Chhatra Bharati. Activists including Kaivalya Chandratre, Rahul Gaikwad, Mihir Gajbe, Talha Shaikh and Raj Mali were present.