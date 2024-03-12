Nashik: Stolen Gold And Cash Recovered From Train Thief

The Railway Police have successfully apprehended the suspects involved in the theft of gold and cash, recovering the stolen items following a complaint lodged by Priya Sunil Neve of Sainagar, Dharmanath Society, Nashik.

In the complaint filed at Nashik Road Railway Police Station, Priya Sunil Neve reported the theft of 4 tola gold bangles valued at ₹2,35,000, a gold necklace weighing 2.50 tolas worth ₹1,50,000, and ₹13,000 in cash, with a total worth of ₹3,98,000.

Acting on information from a confidential informant and the description provided by the complainant, the police tracked down and detained the suspected thief, 20-year-old Sahil Nisar Sheikh, residing in Dharangaon, sub-district Kopargaon, district Ahmednagar.

During interrogation, Sahil Nisar Sheikh confessed to the crime and implicated Sangeeta Madhukar Pagare, residing in Dhangar Wada, Srirampur, Dist. Ahmednagar, as an accomplice. Sangeeta admitted to selling the stolen goods to bullion merchant Balasaheb Vishwanath Dahale, residing in Srirampur. Acting on this information, the Lohmarg Police recovered the stolen gold ornaments and 6.5 tola gold bars from a goldsmith.