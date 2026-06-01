Nashik: State Approves 68 Kumbh Mela Projects Worth ₹6,162 Crore For Roads, Ghats And Civic Infrastructure | Sourced

Nashik: In preparation for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, the State Government has approved 68 key infrastructure projects for Nashik, amounting to ₹6,162.78 crore. The Urban Development Department has issued a Government Resolution regarding this, and works related to roads, ghat development, water supply, transportation, security, and digital systems are now set to gain momentum.

The government has clarified that the approved funds will be released in a phased manner. Final approval for each project will be granted only after its technical and financial scrutiny has been completed. Out of these 68 projects, funds amounting to ₹3,592.30 crore have been sanctioned for 44 projects, ₹1,507.28 crore for 16 projects, and ₹1,063.20 crore for 8 projects.

Key Projects and Works

- Ghat Development: Works involving the construction of new ghats (riverbanks) along the Godavari riverfront, specifically at Tali, Odha, the Dasak area, and Trimbakeshwar, as well as the development of existing ghats and riverfront beautification, will be undertaken.

- Road Development: Through the Municipal Corporation, the widening and development of major roads such as Vadner Gate to Vihitgaon, Gangapur Road, Trimbak Road, Nandur Bridge to Jatra Hotel, Peth Road, and Dindori Road will be carried out.

- Water Supply: A new Water Treatment Plant will be constructed at Vilholi, and the existing water supply infrastructure will be strengthened. Funds amounting to ₹395.78 crore have been sanctioned for laying a main gravity pipeline up to Sadhugram. - Security and Digital Systems: Funds amounting to ₹371.70 crore have been allocated for CCTV surveillance and Smart City components, while ₹128.98 crore has been made available for the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar network infrastructure.

- Other Key Projects: These include a new administrative building, underground power cables, a new power distribution network, power supply arrangements for Sadhugram, and a multi-purpose police building.

Government Directives

The government has issued clear directives to complete all projects on time and to avoid any unnecessary cost escalations. Special emphasis has been placed on the development of ghats to ensure that adequate bathing facilities are available for devotees during the Kumbh Mela.

Since the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 presents a historic opportunity for Nashik, the development of infrastructure has been accorded the highest priority. It is anticipated that these projects will lead to the holistic development and upliftment of Nashik city.