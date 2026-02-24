Nashik Speeds Up Road Projects Ahead Of Simhastha 2027; ₹1,400 Crore Work On 28 Roads, 4 Bridges Targeted By December | Sourced

Nashik: In preparation for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, the Nashik Municipal Corporation has decided on a time-bound programme for road development in the city. Currently, development work on 28 roads and 4 bridges worth about Rs 1,400 crore is underway in the city, and Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri has announced the goal of completing all these works by December.

At a press conference organised to announce the green bond, Commissioner Khatri highlighted the problem of potholes in the city. As part of the pre-Simhastha preparations, the municipal corporation is implementing a ‘utility duct’ system to avoid digging again after constructing roads. In this, all facilities like cooking gas pipelines, underground electricity wires, water supply, sewerage systems, optical fibre cables, and other utilities will be taken from a single utility duct.

Commissioner Khatri said that citizens will have to suffer for some time due to these works, but it is necessary to create long-term, strong and quality infrastructure for important religious and national events like Simhastha. He appealed to Nashik residents to cooperate with the administration.

Quality control and strict instructions

The Municipal Corporation has given strict instructions to the contractors not to compromise on the quality of work. Regular monitoring will be done by the municipal corporation officials, and an independent quality check will be done by a third-party organisation. It was clarified that the payment will be made to the concerned contractors only after the report of this organisation.

Restrictions on MNGL's pipeline work

An important decision has also been taken regarding the excavation work being carried out by MNGL for a domestic gas pipeline in the city. The pipeline work will have to be completed only on the roads that have been given permission at present. The Commissioner clarified that MNGL will not be allowed to dig any road in the next two years.

This entire initiative is being implemented with a view to providing modern, safe and sustainable infrastructure to Nashik city for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The administration believes that these works will be useful not only for the Kumbh Mela but also for many decades to come. Commissioner Manisha Khatri has appealed to the citizens to cooperate in these development works.

Time-bound programme

- The utility ductwork will be completed by March 15 after digging the existing roads.

- After that, the base (WBM – Water Bound Macadam) layer of the roads will be completed by April 15.

- Since construction is not possible during the monsoon, this period has been given to strengthen the base.

- White topping (concrete roads) will start from October.

- The entire project is aimed to be completed by December.