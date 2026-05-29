Nashik: Speeding Car From Mumbai To Nashik Kills 65-Year-Old Woman In Horrific Accident |WATCH VIDEO | Video Screen Grab

Nashik: A shocking incident has occurred in Nashik district, where a 65-year-old elderly woman was struck with tremendous force by a speeding car travelling from Mumbai towards Nashik. In this accident, the woman was flung into the air, landed some distance away on the ground, and died on the spot. A video of this incident has gone viral on social media, leaving citizens horrified and shaken to the core.

According to reports, Tulsabai Ahilaji Talkha (aged 65, resident of Rajur Bahula, Taluka Igatpuri) was walking along the roadside. At that very moment, a speeding car approaching from the opposite direction travelling from Mumbai to Nashik, came into view and struck the woman with great force. The impact was so severe that the woman was catapulted into the air and crashed onto the ground several feet away. An object she was carrying on her head also fell onto the road. Tulsabai died at the scene of the accident.

Location of the Accident

The incident took place on the road near the village of Rajur Bahula. Currently, due to the increased volume of traffic on this route, the frequency of accidents has also risen.

A Series of Accidents in Nashik

- In April, a speeding truck collided with multiple vehicles in the Khutwad Nagar area. In that incident, one woman died on the spot, while 3 to 4 others sustained serious injuries.

- A few days ago, in the Nashik Road area, an intoxicated driver struck a two-wheeler; while attempting to reverse, the car crashed into a garage. Several people, including a 3-year-old girl, were injured in this accident.

In light of these incidents, demands for stricter speed control over vehicles on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway and other roads within the district are gaining momentum. The police have recovered the body of the accident victim and sent it for a post-mortem, while a search has been launched for the driver of the speeding car.

Citizens are demanding that the administration take strict measures to prevent accidents in the Nashik district.