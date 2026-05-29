Nashik: FDA Launches Massive Crackdown; Food Products Worth Rs 99,192 Seized Across District | Representation

Nashik: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Nashik, has seized a stock of suspicious and substandard food products worth Rs 99,192 following a massive crackdown conducted at various locations across the district. This operation was carried out in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, and further proceedings are currently underway.

According to reports, FDA teams conducted raids at various locations across Nashik city, including Jail Road, Nashik Road, Panchavati, Trimbakeshwar, Igatpuri, Sinnar, and along the Mumbai-Nashik Highway.

It was observed that all these products failed to meet food safety standards. In some instances, the production processes were found to be unhygienic, while in others, the products themselves were deemed unfit for sale.

Official Statement

Joint Commissioner (Food) D. J. Tamboli stated, "The demand for energy drinks has surged during the current summer season. The administration remains vigilant to ensure that citizens have access to high-quality and safe food products. We are maintaining constant surveillance over food manufacturers and vendors throughout the district."

The Food and Drug Administration has appealed to the public that, should they have any complaints regarding food products or possess any confidential information, they should immediately contact the toll-free helpline number 1800 22 23 45.

This crackdown has created a stir among food manufacturers and vendors across the district, and the administration has made it clear that it will continue to conduct such operations in the future.

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Seized items primarily included the following:

- 1,948 bottles of Energy Drinks and Caffeinated Beverages (such as Sting)

- 334 kg of Maida Papad snacks

- 830 kg of Refined Soybean Oil

- 3,200 kg of Paneer (Indian cottage cheese)

- 2,800 bottles of Sweetened Carbonated Beverages