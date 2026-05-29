Nashik: ‘Grape Day’ Initiative On Mahashivratri Receives Patent Recognition From The Government of India |

Nashik: In a significant boost for grape growers and to promote grape consumption through religious and cultural traditions, the “Grape Day” initiative celebrated on Mahashivratri has received patent recognition from the Government of India. The initiative has been organised for the last four years by the Yash Draksha Nagari Farmer Producer Company from Tasgaon in Sangli district. With this recognition, the “Grape Day” campaign has now received official status, creating a sense of pride and enthusiasm among grape-producing farmers.



The concept behind the initiative is to offer grapes to Lord Shiva on Mahashivratri, place them on the Shivling, and consume grapes as prasad.

Explaining the inspiration behind the campaign, Vijay Kumbhar said that the word “Draksha” (grape) emerges from the word “Rudraksha” when “Ru” is removed, symbolising a devotional connection between grapes and Lord Shiva.

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Mahashivratri coincides with the peak grape harvest season. Organisers believe that if the tradition of offering and consuming grapes at Shiva temples across the country gains popularity, it could significantly increase grape sales. This, in turn, would directly benefit grape growers by ensuring better demand and improved prices for their produce.



At present, India produces nearly 3.2 million tonnes of grapes annually. Organisers pointed out that even if every citizen consumes grapes in small quantities, domestic demand could witness a major rise, encouraging expansion in grape cultivation and improving farmers’ economic conditions.



What began four years ago in just two villages has now spread to more than 7,000 villages across Maharashtra. Various awareness campaigns are being conducted to highlight the religious, cultural, and economic importance of grape consumption. Activities include offering grapes to Lord Shiva and organising symbolic “grape-weighing ceremonies” for dignitaries.



The organisers have appealed to farmers, traders, and citizens to celebrate “Grape Day” across the country with the same enthusiasm as Yoga Day, Women’s Day, or Labour Day.



Receiving patent recognition from the Government of India for celebrating “Grape Day” on Mahashivratri is a matter of pride for grape growers in Maharashtra and across the country. This initiative aims to combine religious faith, cultural traditions, and farmers’ economic welfare, and there is a strong belief that “Grape Day” will evolve into a nationwide movement in the future, said Vijay Kumbhar, Director, Yash Draksha Nagari Farmer Producer Company