Nashik: Congress Holds ‘Jan Aakrosh Andolan’ Against Rising Fuel Prices | Sourced

Nashik: The Nashik City and District Congress Committee staged a “Jan Aakrosh Andolan” (Public Outcry Protest) near the R.J. Mehta Holy Cross petrol pump in Nashik against the rising prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinders. The agitation was led by City Congress President Nilesh (Bablu) Khaire, North Division District President Ramesh Kahandole, and South Division President Bharat Takekar.



During the protest, Congress workers raised aggressive slogans such as “Petrol-Diesel price hike must be rolled back,” “Narendra… Surrender…,” and “Farm produce must get guaranteed prices,” echoing strong opposition to the Central Government’s policies. Protesters also shouted slogans demanding a change in government, alleging that the administration had failed the common people.



The protest was organised to demand the rollback of repeated fuel price hikes imposed by the Central Government and to provide relief to ordinary citizens. A memorandum regarding the issue was also submitted to the District Collector.

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As part of the agitation, Youth Congress members distributed Melody chocolates to customers filling petrol and diesel at the pump.



Among those present were Mahila Congress President Swati Jadhav, Vatsala Khaire, Dr Sucheta Bachhav, Ulhas Satbhai, SC Department President Dnyaneshwar Kale, Youth Congress President Jayesh Pokale, Social Media representatives Sudesh More and Sachin Holkar, along with Ramdas Dhande, Walu Jagtap, Ganpat Chaudhary, Adv. Sagar Vahule, Gorakh Sangale, Prakash Pingale, Ramkisan Chavan, Madhukar Shelar, Anil Bahot, Ramesh Jadhav, Dharmaraj Jopale, K.K. Gangurde, Mira Sable and several other office-bearers and party workers in large numbers.