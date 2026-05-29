Nashik Records Highest Number Of Cases As 50 Fake Godmen Booked Across Maharashtra | Sourced

Nashik: Following the sensational fake godman Ashok Kharat case that shook Maharashtra, police have busted the activities of 50 fake godmen across the state within just two-and-a-half months. Nashik district alone has recorded the highest number of cases, with five offences registered, informed Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS) State Working President Sanjay Bansode, Buvabaji Sangharsh Department Executive Advocate Ranjana Gavande, and Co-Executive Vishnudas Lonare.

According to the organisation, the majority of the 50 cases involve sexual exploitation of women. The incidents have sparked widespread concern across progressive Maharashtra, highlighting the alarming spread of fraudulent godmen in society. Since the Ashok Kharat case surfaced in Nashik, a total of 50 offences have been registered within two months, raising serious questions about social awareness and superstition.



Some cases were registered through spontaneous complaints by victims, while others were filed following efforts by MANS activists. The compiled list reveals that fake godmen from almost all religions have faced criminal action. Activists say this strongly counters allegations made by certain conservative groups that anti-superstition campaigns target only the Hindu religion.



The incidents have exposed how fake godmen have deceived and exploited both women and men in rural as well as urban areas. In particular, cases involving sexual exploitation of women and financial fraud have been significant. Due to fear and social stigma, many victims are still reluctant to come forward. However, after the Kharat case, several women have gained the courage to fight for justice and are now hopeful of receiving legal support. Activists believe more victims should come forward.



To curb exploitation caused by superstition, the late Dr Narendra Dabholkar and the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti fought an 18-year-long struggle. As a result, the “Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013” came into existence. Maharashtra became the first state in the country to enact such a law.



Although the organisation claims that the government has failed to implement the law effectively, MANS continues awareness campaigns, public outreach, and educational efforts within its capacity. Activists say these initiatives are helping victims file complaints and enabling police action against fraudulent practices.