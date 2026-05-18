Nashik: Sixth Fire Outbreak In A Month On Dari Aai Hill; Environmentalists Battle Flames For 5 Hours | Sourced

Nashik: The hill housing the Dari Aai Mata Temple has witnessed its sixth fire outbreak within the span of just one month. A fierce fire erupted on the hill around 5:00 PM on Saturday (March 16). Environmentalists and villagers made valiant efforts to extinguish the blaze. While they succeeded in bringing the fire under control by 10:00 PM, the incident resulted in significant damage to the local biodiversity, including the destruction of trees that were 8 to 10 years old.

The fire suddenly broke out in the evening on the southern slopes of the Dari Aai hill (within the boundaries of villages such as Matori, Gavalwadi, Mungsar, and Dugav). Fuelled by strong winds, the fire spread rapidly. Upon receiving the information, the 'Rah Foundation,' the 'Shiv Karya Sanvardhan Sanstha,' and local youths immediately rushed to the scene. Individuals, including Deepak Khode, Ram Khurdal, Shivaji Potide, Ramesh Gode, Santosh Gangurde, Anil Bendkoli, Badal Gangurde, Forest Guard Dnyaneshwar Dive, and Sagar Bhoi, worked tirelessly for five hours to extinguish the fire, utilizing tree branches, wet grass, and air blowers.

Environmentalists Express Outrage

Environmentalist Bharat Pingale stated, “This fire is not a natural occurrence; it has been deliberately set by someone. The trees, originally planted five years ago by the Social Forestry Department, had recently been handed over to the Gram Panchayat for management. For the past few months, the Rah Foundation has been collaborating with the Gram Panchayat to nurture and maintain these trees. However, all these efforts are being systematically undone through these repeated acts of arson.” Villagers from the surrounding localities, including Matori, Gavalwadi, Mungsar, and Dugav, have emphasised the urgent need for the community to step forward and protect the Dariyai Aai Mata hill. A demand has been raised for the Gram Panchayat to immediately file a complaint with the police and register a criminal case against the individual responsible for setting the fire.

Growing Concern Over Recurrent Fires

This marks the sixth fire incident to occur within a single month. Such fires on this hill have become an annual occurrence during the summer season. As the culprit remains at large, environmental activists and social organizations have issued a warning that they will launch intense protests.

Demands are gaining momentum for the Gram Panchayat, the Talathi (Village Revenue Officer), the Mandal Officer, the Tehsildar, the Taluka Police, and the Forest Department to take serious cognizance of this matter and initiate action against those responsible for starting the fires. It has been made clear that, should this fail to happen, environmentalists and social organisations will proceed with their protests.

Shivaji Dhondge, a local villager, stated, "Human malice has now reached an alarming level. The greenery on the hill is being set ablaze repeatedly. It is absolutely essential to put a stop to this."