Nashik: SIT Probes Shalarth ID Irregularities At 12 Schools, Seeks Records Of 929 Employees | Sourced

Nashik: The alleged Shalarth ID scam, which has triggered a major controversy across Maharashtra, has brought 12 schools in Nashik district under the scanner. Investigating agencies are examining teacher and non-teaching staff appointments, individual approval orders and records related to Shalarth IDs. The development has raised considerable concern in the district's education sector, amid suspicions of irregular appointments and misuse of government salary grants.

The Shalarth ID is a digital identification system used to process salaries of teachers and non-teaching employees in government-aided schools. Allegations suggest that IDs were generated in certain cases without valid appointment orders, individual approvals or sanctioned posts, allegedly using forged documents.

As part of the investigation, the Education Department has also been directed to submit original approval records of 929 teachers and non-teaching employees from recognised secondary schools in Nashik district. These documents are being verified against official records.

The investigation has reportedly uncovered discrepancies in appointment documents, including the suspected use of identical outward reference numbers for employees appointed in different schools.

The alleged scam extends across Nashik, Jalgaon, Dhule and Nandurbar districts, with an estimated financial implication of around ₹160 crore. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is examining school records, attendance registers, salary bills, appointment letters and other documents. Its investigation is also focused on identifying officials, management representatives and other individuals who may have facilitated the alleged irregularities. Arrests have also been reported in connection with the case.

The scrutiny has created anxiety among teachers and non-teaching staff, including those whose appointments may have been made through legitimate procedures. Teachers' organisations have maintained that action should be taken against those involved in wrongdoing without harassing genuine employees.

The investigation will establish whether the appointments were made against sanctioned posts, whether the approvals were genuine and how much government money was allegedly disbursed through irregular Shalarth IDs.

However, being under investigation does not establish the guilt of any school or employee. The findings of the SIT's final report are now awaited.