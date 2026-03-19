Nashik: SIT Formed To Probe Kharat Rape Case; Tejaswini Satpute To Lead Investigation | Sourced

Nashik: The arrest of controversial numerologist Captain Ashok Kharat in a serious rape case has created a major stir in the city. Taking note of the seriousness of the allegations, the state government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a detailed probe.

According to police, Kharat allegedly gained the trust of women by claiming religious powers, divine influence, and occult practices. He is then accused of exploiting them. A case was registered at Sarkarwada Police Station, after which the Crime Branch arrested him early Wednesday. He has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a 35-year-old woman.

The SIT will be headed by Tejaswini Satpute. Officials said more shocking details may come out as the investigation moves forward. Earlier, Nashik Police had also searched Kharat’s residence as part of the probe.

In a late-night operation, the Crime Branch raided Kharat’s farmhouse in Mirgaon near Sinnar. During the raid, police seized important documents related to his assets. A pistol, along with used and unused cartridges, was also recovered from the premises, according to sources.

During the investigation, police reportedly found 58 objectionable videos. Senior officials said some of these may involve well-known women and public figures. It is suspected that influential individuals, including politicians and celebrities, used to visit Kharat for predictions and consultations.

Some of the clips have surfaced on social media. In one such video, the accused is seen performing a ritual by placing a metal pot on a woman’s head and then behaving inappropriately.

Following the arrest, the Ishaneshwar Temple near Mirgaon in Sinnar taluka has come under focus, as Kharat’s farmhouse is located nearby. Locals claim he often visited the farmhouse on weekends and held private meetings, reportedly attended by VIPs and celebrities.

Officials said the SIT probe is expected to reveal the full extent of the case and whether more people are involved.