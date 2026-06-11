Nashik: Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 Preparations Begin With Flag Mast Foundation Ceremony; Girish Mahajan Calls For Public Participation |

Nashik: The preparations for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 in Nashik-Trimbakeshwar formally began with the foundation ceremony of the Kumbh Mela flag mast. Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan appealed to the government, administration, saints, seers, religious and social organisations, and citizens to actively participate in ensuring that the mega religious event is organised in a clean, safe, and grand manner.

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela Flag Mast Foundation Worship Ceremony was organised by the Shri Ganga Godavari Panchkothi (Teerth) Purohit Sangh at the holy Ram Kund on the occasion of Kamala Ekadashi. The ceremony was conducted amid chants of “Jai Shri Ram” and Vedic mantras in the presence of Minister Girish Mahajan.

Those present on the occasion included Mayor Himagauri Adke-Aher, MLA Seema Hire, Divisional Commissioner Dr Pravin Gedam, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, Kumbh Mela Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde, Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Narendra Maharaj, former MLA Balasaheb Sanap, Satish Shukla of the Purohit Sangh, along with heads of various akhadas, saints and mahants.

Mahajan said that the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela is expected to witness the arrival of more than 12 crore devotees, four to five times higher than the previous Kumbh Mela. He said that the responsibility of making the event successful lies not only with the government and administration but also with every citizen.

He expressed confidence that efforts to keep the Godavari River clean would continue beyond a single day, with active participation from religious groups and devotees. He also urged Nashik residents to come forward as volunteers to welcome devotees arriving from across India and abroad.

Emphasising the importance of cooperation from saints, mahants, akhadas, public representatives, administration, police authorities, and citizens, Mahajan called for collective efforts to make the Simhastha Kumbh Mela a successful and memorable event.

On the occasion, Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Narendra Maharaj and Sanjaydatt Maharaj shared their views.

Several prominent religious leaders, including Mahant Vaishnavdas Maharaj of Digambar Akhada, Madhavacharya Maharaj of Mangal Peeth, Mahant Muralidhar Das Maharaj of Nirvani Akhada, Mahant Mohandas Maharaj, Mahant Rajendradass Maharaj, Mahant Ramjidass Maharaj, Mahant Bhakticharandas Maharaj, Ramkishordas Shastri Maharaj, and Mahant Ramsnehidas Maharaj, along with saints, devotees, and citizens, attended the ceremony in large numbers.

The dignitaries performed rituals and worshipped the Ganga-Godavari. The flag mast foundation ceremony concluded in a devotional atmosphere with conch sounds, applause from devotees, and sacred chants by members of the Purohit Sangh.