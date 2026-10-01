Nashik: Simhastha Infrastructure To Boost Investment, Industrial Growth, Says Authority Commissioner Shekhar Singh |

Nashik: The large-scale infrastructure development being undertaken in Nashik ahead of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela will play a decisive role in the city’s industrial and economic growth, said Simhastha Kumbh Mela Authority Commissioner Shekhar Singh.

He expressed confidence that the development of expressways, ring roads, power and water supply systems, sewage management, transportation and digital connectivity would help Nashik emerge as a major investment and industrial development hub in the country.

Singh was speaking at a meeting with representatives of the industrial sector at the Nashik Industries and Manufacturers’ Association (NIMA) auditorium. NIMA president Ashish Nahar, vice-presidents Manish Rawal and Kishor Rathi, secretary Rajendra Ahire, treasurer Rajendra Vadnere, Santosh Mandlecha and others were present.

Singh said infrastructure created for the Kumbh should not be limited to the event, but should be planned keeping the next 15 to 20 years in mind. He stressed the need for coordinated efforts by the administration, industry and citizens.

Ring Road To Accelerate Industrial Growth

Singh said completing the ring road before the Kumbh would help reduce traffic congestion and pollution while facilitating freight movement. He suggested that the forthcoming development plan should consider planned development along the ring road, including dedicated zones for IT, Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and MSMEs.

Power infrastructure is also being strengthened, with one 400-kV, two 220-kV and four 132-kV substations being developed. This is expected to support additional power availability of around 1,600 to 2,000 MVA.

The need for alternative power routes and technical solutions to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to continuous-process industries was also discussed.

Focus On Sewage, Roads, Water And Digital Infrastructure

Sewage management has been accorded priority in Nashik’s future development. A 46 MLD sewage treatment project is nearing completion, while plans are being made to enhance treatment capacity in line with requirements for the next 15 to 20 years.

A sewage network of around 385 km is also being developed. Industries were urged to strictly comply with environmental norms to prevent river pollution.

Around 20 major roads in the city are undergoing renewal, while phased replacement of old water-supply pipelines has also been emphasised. The city is also focusing on optical fibre, CCTV, command centres and other digital infrastructure.

Public-private partnership (PPP) projects can also be undertaken for tree plantation, landscaping and beautification along roads with participation from the industrial sector.

Industry Ready To Contribute To Development

NIMA president Ashish Nahar said strong infrastructure was essential for Nashik’s industrial development and demanded that local industries be given opportunities in the large-scale infrastructure works being undertaken for the Kumbh.

He said improved ring roads, roads, power, water supply, sewage management and connectivity would help attract new industries and investment while creating employment opportunities.

Nahar assured that NIMA would extend full cooperation to the administration to strengthen Nashik’s position on the country’s industrial map through coordinated and sustainable development.

NIMA office-bearers and entrepreneurs also held detailed discussions with Commissioner Singh on various aspects of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela works.