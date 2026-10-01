Nashik: High-Level Committee Reviews Recruitment Examination System, Seeks Student Feedback |

Nashik: A comprehensive review of the existing recruitment examination system is underway to ensure that the State gets meritorious and capable officers in line with its administrative requirements. Additional Chief Secretary (Services), General Administration Department, and Chairperson of the High-Level Committee constituted to suggest changes in the examination system, V. Radha, said the committee would submit a report to the State Government recommending necessary reforms to make examinations more candidate-friendly, secure, transparent, reliable and impartial.

The committee visited the Nashik division and interacted with students and parents at Niyojan Bhavan, Collectorate, Nashik, to understand their suggestions, difficulties and expectations. Committee members, including State Director General of Police Sadanand Date, Secretary of the Electronics, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence Department Virendra Singh, Member Secretary Dr N. Ramaswamy, Divisional Commissioner Dr Pravin Gedam and former UPSC member Air Marshal Ajit Shankarrao Bhosale, were present.

V. Radha said the high-level committee was constituted through a Government Resolution dated September 4, 2026, to comprehensively review the recruitment examination system and prevent malpractice and the use of unfair means. The committee has held meetings in various parts of the State and interacted with students, candidates and parents to understand their concerns. The Nashik division was included in the final phase of this consultation process.

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She clarified that the Maharashtra Public Service Commission is a constitutional body and said the committee would seriously consider the suggestions and difficulties raised by students and candidates regarding the examination process. Stability, convenience, security and transparency would be given priority, while every constructive suggestion received from students would be examined in detail. The committee is also considering the effective use of information technology, digital systems and security technologies in the examination process.

The committee is collecting detailed information on candidate authentication, entry control, confidentiality of question papers, examination security, selection of examination centres, infrastructure, monitoring arrangements, security mechanisms and availability of the required manpower.

The panel will also study best practices followed by other States and, where necessary, examination systems adopted in other countries. V. Radha said constructive suggestions made by students and parents would be appropriately considered in the committee’s final report.

Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, District Collector Ayush Prasad, Zilla Parishad CEO Omkar Pawar, Assistant Collector Arpita Thube, Pawan Datta, Resident Deputy Collector Rohitkumar Rajput, Deputy Commissioner of Police Kirankumar Chavan, Tehsildar Abasaheb Tambe, Pradeep Varpe and others were present.