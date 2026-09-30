Nashik: Religious Trusts Demand Renaming Of Ozar Airport As ‘Jatayu Airport’ Ahead Of Simhastha |

Nashik: The Virakt Sadhu Samaj Nashik Mandal Nashik Trust and Shri Kshetra Nashik Adya Sant Mahant Mandal Nashik Charitable Trust have demanded that Ozar Airport be officially renamed “Jatayu Airport, Nashik”, highlighting Nashik’s religious and cultural association with the Ramayana.

A memorandum to this effect was submitted to District Collector Ayush Prasad, with copies sent to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Guardian Minister, Kumbh Mela Minister and the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The demand has been raised ahead of the 2027 Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela, which is expected to draw devotees, sadhus, saints, mahants and tourists from across India and abroad.

According to the memorandum, naming the airport after Jatayu would give Nashik’s religious and cultural identity greater national and international recognition. The name would also draw visitors’ attention to the story of Jatayu, who, according to the Ramayana tradition, fought to protect Mata Sita and sacrificed his life in the process.

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The organisations said the name would also help promote the Jatayu Temple at Taked in Nashik district and its associated religious heritage. They said the proposed renaming would go beyond a mere change of name and could become a means of promoting religious tourism and introducing India’s cultural heritage to visitors from around the world.

They further stated that the demand had been raised by sadhus and saints in the past and was not a new one. However, they said the forthcoming Simhastha Kumbh provides an appropriate opportunity for the government to take a positive decision.

Nashik, described in the memorandum as a Kumbh city and a land associated with Lord Ram, also has a rich historical connection with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The organisations said that naming the airport “Jatayu Airport, Nashik” would befit the city’s religious, historical and cultural heritage.

Those present while submitting the memorandum included Kumbh Mela national spokesperson Dr Mahant Bhakti Charandas Ji Maharaj, Mahant Shri Narsinh Kripadas Maharaj, Chhava Bharat Kranti Mission national president Dr Vilas Pangarkar, Vedamurti Shantaram Shastri Bhanose, Dhananjay Bele, Adhyatmik Sena district chief Sunil Valve, Rahul Barve, Narhari Ugalmugle, journalist Amol Sonawane, Hemant Kalamkhe, Saptashrungi Gad Kojagiri Pournima Utsav Samiti president Arjun Kale, Atul Pangarkar, Bunty Badage, Sunil Agrawal, Kishor Jadhav and others.