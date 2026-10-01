Nashik: Morning Ozhar–New Delhi Flight Service Resumes From October 1 |

Nashik: The direct morning flight service between Ozhar (Nashik) Airport and New Delhi resumed on October 1, providing renewed air connectivity for passengers travelling between Nashik and the national capital.

The service was restored following a representation submitted by Dindori MP Bhaskar Bhagre to Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on September 28, seeking the immediate resumption of the Nashik–Delhi flight. Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol also extended support in resolving the issue, according to Bhagre.

The morning flight had earlier served as an important link between Nashik and Delhi, particularly benefiting farmers, citizens, industrialists, traders, students and people travelling for official work.

The service had been suspended from March 28, 2026, for three months, causing inconvenience to passengers and affecting air connectivity from Nashik. Bhagre subsequently raised the issue with the Central Government and sought directions for its restoration.

Revised Flight Schedule

As per the revised schedule, IndiGo flight 6E2312 will depart daily from Ozhar (Nashik) for New Delhi at 9 am and arrive in Delhi at 10.50 am. Flight 6E6311 will depart from Delhi at 6.40 am and reach Nashik Airport at 8.30 am.

The revised schedule will remain in effect from October 1 to October 24, 2026.

Bhagre said his representation and subsequent follow-up had received a positive response. He also thanked Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol for his support in restoring the service.