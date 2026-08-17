Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) Stages ‘Jan-Aakrosh’ March Over Potholes, Sanjay Raut Demands Municipal Commissioner’s Transfer |

Nashik: The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction has adopted an aggressive stance regarding the severe issue of potholes in Nashik city. A 'Jan-Aakrosh' march was organised today to the Municipal Corporation headquarters, highlighting the hardships, accidents, and loss of life faced by citizens due to this problem. The march was led by MP Sanjay Raut.

During the march, Sanjay Raut sharply criticised the Municipal Corporation administration and the state government. "Nashik has become disfigured. Once known as a 'pothole-free city,' Nashik has now become a subject of ridicule across the country. The potholes look like swimming pools," Raut remarked. Noting that many citizens have lost their lives due to these potholes, he demanded action against the responsible officials.

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Demand for Commissioner's Transfer

Raut demanded the immediate transfer of the Nashik Municipal Commissioner. Emphasising that the administration bears the responsibility for citizens' safety, he stated that this march was not merely a political protest but a move to ensure the safety of Nashik's residents. He also warned that the agitation would be intensified if the pothole issue remained unresolved.

Shiv Sena leaders have also threatened to stage protests outside the residences of BJP corporators and MLAs. Criticism was also levelled at the inconvenience caused to citizens in the name of Kumbh Mela-related works. "Those who cannot even fill potholes on the roads are setting out to organise the Kumbh Mela," Raut remarked critically.

Statement by Rajabhau Waje

MP Rajabhau Waje clarified that fighting for the rights and justice of the common man is Shiv Sena's core stance. “We are not opposed to development. Our demand is that development should be carried out properly and without causing inconvenience to citizens. This march has been organised to draw the administration's attention to the issues of potholes and roads,” said Waje.

Support from Aaditya Thackeray

Yuva Sena President Aaditya Thackeray also extended his support to the march. “Two days ago, during my visit to Nashik, I had called for a march against potholes, stalled projects, and corruption in contracts. Today, the people of Nashik have responded overwhelmingly to that call. This 'people power' is the true strength of the Shiv Sena. Our fight will not stop until the people of Nashik get justice,” stated Aaditya Thackeray.

Shiv Sena office-bearers, party workers, and a large number of citizens participated in the march. Leaders stated that potholes have claimed the lives of 8 to 10 people so far. A demand was also raised to register a case of culpable homicide against the Municipal Corporation.