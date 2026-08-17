Nashik: BJYM Stages Rain-Soaked Protest Over Alleged Disrespect To ‘Vande Mataram’ |

Nashik: Braving torrential rain, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Nashik City, staged a spirited protest at Panchavati Karanja on Sunday, August 16, condemning what it termed the disrespect shown to the national song ‘Vande Mataram’.



As an expression of national pride and respect for the song, party workers collectively rendered the complete ‘Vande Mataram’, raising their voices against what they described as the Congress party’s stance. Despite the heavy downpour, the enthusiasm of the participants remained undiminished.



The protest was held under the leadership of BJP Nashik City District President Sunil Kedar and BJYM Nashik City District President Pravin Bhate. A large number of party office-bearers and workers participated, reaffirming their commitment to upholding the honour of the national song and the spirit of patriotism.

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The Panchavati Karanja area reverberated with slogans of “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” as the rain-soaked gathering expressed its strong opposition to the alleged insult to the national song.



BJYM General Secretaries Prashant Wagh, Nikhil Khode, Pawan Ugale and Ganesh Pingle, Mahila Morcha President Swati Bhamre, Mandal Presidents Gaurav Bodke and Pawan Gurav, and BJYM Mandal President Pranit Sanap, along with Ajinkya Pagare, Sangeeta Jadhav, Harsh Patil, Kedar Sonawane, Akshay Donde, Ashok Thombre, Nikhil Sutar, Nikhil Adsule, Santosh Kamble, Pari Girase, Kalpana Dushing, Sangeeta Patil, Yamuna Lingayat, Sangeeta Rane, Pramila Wani, Nisha Kshirsagar, Baban Dhage, Sharad Kakad, Tushar Natkar, Hrishikesh Patil, Lalit Ohol, Mihir Hajare, Vikas Ekande, Rohan Kankate, Harshad Buchade, Nikhil Chaudhary, Suraj Nikam, Tejas Wagh, Akshay Gandhi, Abhinay Yadav, Kiran Lahane, Vishal Upadhyay, Kundan Jawre and Rahul Kulkarni, among others, were present.