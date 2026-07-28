Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) Protests At Shalimar Chowk Over Pothole-Ridden Roads, Demands Immediate Repairs | Sourced

Nashik: Persistent rainfall in the city has led to an increase in the number of potholes on the roads. Excavation work carried out for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela has left roads riddled with potholes and accumulated mud, causing significant hardship for motorists. Consequently, the incidence of accidents has also risen.

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Faction) staged a protest against the potholes at Shalimar Chowk. Party workers have demanded that the administration immediately fill the potholes and repair the roads. Citizens, too, have urged the Municipal Corporation to take immediate action.

Residents are distressed as city roads are filled with potholes due to Kumbh Mela-related projects. There is a growing demand for the administration to undertake repair work immediately.

Large potholes have appeared on both major and internal roads across the city. Motorists are forced to drive cautiously in areas such as Dwarka, Mumbai Naka, CIDCO, Satpur, Ambad, Gangapur Road, College Road, Panchavati, Indiranagar, and Nashik Road. In the Ambad and Satpur industrial estates, the potholes are so massive that commuting has become life-threatening. This situation is also disrupting traffic flow.

Ambad Industrial Estate Worst Affected

The road stretching from R.P. Sweets to Gharkul in the Ambad Industrial Estate has completely deteriorated. Large potholes have formed in front of the Koso Company, near Shakti Mining, on the Glaxo-to-Layer road, and in front of the Dabur Company. The constant movement of heavy vehicles and cargo trucks is causing these potholes to deepen further. Rainwater accumulates in the potholes, making it impossible to gauge their depth, which causes two-wheeler riders to fall into them. Despite this situation persisting for the past five years, the Municipal Corporation administration remains silent. These potholes pose a constant risk of accidents for workers commuting to their jobs at night.

Other Locations in the City

Potholes have also appeared in front of Seebal Hotel, at R.D. Circle, on the road leading to City Centre Mall, Gangapur Road, Carbon Naka, the main roads of CIDCO, the Papai Nursery area in Satpur, and the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Road. Vehicles jolt violently due to the potholes, making vehicle damage inevitable and creating a constant fear of accidents. Water accumulates up to knee level at the Indiranagar underpass, where road widening work is underway. Even when it is not raining, water collects in the potholes, creating a marshy mess. The Nashik Road area is also riddled with potholes. Constantly manoeuvring to avoid them causes drivers to suffer from pain in their arms, legs, and lower back. Mental stress has increased, and driving in the dark at night has become different.

Protest by Shiv Sena UBT

Shiv Sena UBT has staged a protest against the potholes at Shalimar Chowk. Party workers have demanded that the administration immediately fill the potholes and repair the roads. Citizens have also demanded immediate action from the Municipal Corporation.

Citizens are distressed as the city's roads are riddled with potholes, partly due to works related to the Kumbh Mela. There is a growing demand for the administration to undertake repair work immediately.