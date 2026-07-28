Nashik: Rural Police Crack Talegaon Armed Robbery Case, Arrest 11 Within Hours | Sourced

Nashik: Nashik Rural Police have successfully cracked the sensational armed robbery that took place in the early hours of July 26 at the premises of the Swami Samarth Centre in Talegaon, Trimbakeshwar. Acting swiftly on an emergency Dial 112 call from the complainant, police tracked the suspects using location inputs and the sequence of events, leading to the arrest of 11 accused within a short span of time.



Among those arrested, nine suspects are between 18 and 21 years of age, and preliminary investigations revealed that they are residents of Wadiwarhe in Igatpuri taluka.



According to the police, 10 to 12 masked robbers entered the construction site near the Swami Samarth Centre at around 3:00 a.m. Armed with swords, axes, iron rods, cutters, and sickles, they threatened site supervisor Dnyaneshwar Sule and other workers, forcing them aside before fleeing with valuables.





The robbers decamped with five mobile phones, a Mahindra tractor, and two drums of SQMM conductor wire meant for an electrical substation, taking away property collectively valued at ₹11,11,050.



Immediately after the incident, complainant Dnyaneshwar Sule alerted the police by calling the Dial 112 emergency service. The control room promptly informed the Trimbakeshwar Police, who launched an intensive pursuit based on the suspects' location and escape route.



A coordinated operation involving the Police Inspector, subordinate officers, and patrolling personnel led to a strategic blockade at multiple points. The accused were intercepted and apprehended before they could escape, resulting in the successful detection of the robbery case within hours.