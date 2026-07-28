Nashik: ABVP Candidates Elected Unopposed As MUHS Students' Council President, Secretary |

Nashik: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has made a strong start in the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) Students' Council and Senate elections, with its candidates being elected unopposed to two key positions. Following the scrutiny of nomination papers and the publication of the final list of candidates by the university, no opposing nominations remained for the posts of President and Secretary, confirming the unopposed victory of the ABVP nominees.



Elections are being held for six seats in the MUHS Students' Council and three seats in the University Senate. Rohit Mali of K.D. Gavit College of Physiotherapy, Nandurbar has been elected unopposed as President, while Dnyaneshwar Andhale of Rashtrasant Janardan Swami Homoeopathic Medical College, Kopargaon has been elected unopposed as Secretary.



Polling for the remaining four Students' Council seats and all three Senate seats is scheduled for 10 August, with election campaigning already gaining momentum.

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Expressing gratitude for the support, ABVP thanked students from medical, dental, Ayurveda, homoeopathy, physiotherapy, nursing, and other health science disciplines across Maharashtra. The organisation stated that the students' confidence reflects recognition of its consistent efforts in addressing student issues.



Commenting on the development, Atharva Kulkarni, West Maharashtra Regional Secretary of ABVP, said that while the term "Gen Z" is often associated with social media trends and fleeting narratives, students in Maharashtra have demonstrated that they place greater trust in organisations that work consistently for student welfare.



"Students have once again reposed their faith in ABVP because of its sustained struggle for academic and student-related issues and its active presence across campuses. Winning two of the six key Students' Council positions unopposed is a clear indication of that confidence," he said.