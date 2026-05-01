Nashik: Shadow Of Water Crisis Looms As Dam Storage Drops To 39%, Water Tanker Demand Rises | File Photo

Nashik: Along with the intense summer heat, water scarcity in the Nashik district is becoming more severe. Water levels in the district’s dams are falling rapidly. At present, only 39 per cent of the usable water stock remains across all projects. This situation indicates that problems related to drinking water and fodder for livestock may soon become serious.

Stock Halved Compared to Last Year

Data from the district’s 24 major water projects shows a sharp decline. At the same time last year, the dams had around 60 per cent water stock. This year, due to reduced rainfall and higher evaporation caused by rising temperatures, the stock has dropped to 39 percent. As a result, the demand for water tankers has increased in rural areas, creating a major challenge for the administration in terms of water management and planning.

Decline in Gangapur Dam Levels as Well

The water level in Gangapur Dam, the main source of drinking water for Nashik city, is also decreasing steadily. Currently, the dam has 51.19 percent water stock. According to official data as of April 30, 2026, the district’s 26 water projects together hold 27,965 Million Cubic Feet (MCF) of water, which is 39.60 percent of total capacity.

The current water storage levels in major dams are as follows:

Gangapur Group: Gangapur (51.19%), Kashyapi (48.54%), Gautami Godavari (79.18%), Alandi (24.39%).

Palkhed Group: Palkhed (32.01%), Karanjwan (32.90%), Waghad (8.08%), Ozarkhed (39.25%), Punegaon (9.31%).

Other Dams: Darna (39.21%), Bhavali (32.64%), Mukne (41.88%), Waldevi (68.23%), Nandur Madhmeshwar (100%).

Girna Valley: Chankapur (45.53%), Haranbari (58.92%), Girna (35.17%), Kelzar (58.57%).

Zero Storage: Manikpunj dam has reached 0.00 per cent storage and has completely dried up.

Acute Water Crisis for Livestock

Apart from major dams, smaller percolation tanks and water sources used for lift irrigation in rural areas are also drying up. Livestock is facing a severe shortage of water, forcing farmers to travel long distances to find drinking water for their animals. The administration has appealed to citizens to use water carefully, as the next two months are expected to be challenging for residents across the Nashik district.