Nashik: Major Police Reshuffle, Dr Swami Takes Charge As Rural SP, Balasaheb Patil Moves To Mumbai | Sourced

Nashik: Superintendent of Police (SP) Balasaheb Patil has been transferred to Mumbai as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), while Dr D. Swami has been appointed as the new SP of Nashik Rural Police.



During his tenure of nearly a year, Balasaheb Patil played a significant role in maintaining law and order in the district, earning appreciation from residents for his administrative approach and policing efforts.



The Home Department on Thursday issued transfer orders for several senior police officials. As part of the reshuffle, Dr D. Swami, who was serving as Superintendent of Police of Thane Rural, has now been posted as the new SP of Nashik Rural.



Dr Swami had earlier served in the Nashik City Police Commissionerate as Deputy Commissioner of Police, where he earned recognition for his decisive action against habitual offenders, including those allegedly enjoying political backing. His return to Nashik has generated curiosity about the changes and policing strategies he may introduce in the rural district.



Meanwhile, Malegaon Additional SP Tegbir Singh Sandhu has been promoted and transferred as Superintendent of Police of Jalna district. Following his transfer, Suraj Gunjal will assume charge as the new Additional Superintendent of Police of Malegaon.