Nashik: Kumbh Development Works To Be Completed Before March 2027, Says Minister Girish Mahajan | Sourced

Nashik: Maharashtra’s Water Resources and Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan on Thursday expressed confidence that all development works related to the upcoming Kumbh Mela at Nashik-Trimbakeshwar will be completed before March 2027.



He was speaking at the state-level flag-hoisting ceremony organised at the Police Parade Ground on the occasion of the 67th Maharashtra Day celebrations. Among those present were MP Dr Shobha Bachhav, Mayor Himgauri Aadke-Aher, Divisional Commissioner Dr Pravin Gedam, Special Inspector General of Police Dattatray Karale, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, Collector Ayush Prasad, Zilla Parishad CEO Omkar Pawar and Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil. Awards were also distributed during the event, while various security and police contingents participated in the ceremonial parade.



‘Unnat Nashik Abhiyan’

Mahajan said several schemes have been incorporated to ensure that the Godavari river remains perennial and that clean, uninterrupted water is available to devotees during the Kumbh Mela. He added that though citizens across the city and district are currently facing some inconvenience due to ongoing infrastructure works, these projects are crucial for Nashik’s planning and development for the next 25 to 30 years.



He further said the administration is implementing the “Unnat Nashik Abhiyan” with the objective of transforming Nashik into a clean, beautiful and green model city for the country.



Appeal For Water Conservation

Referring to the intense summer heat witnessed over the past few days, Mahajan noted that temperatures in Nashik had crossed 40 degrees Celsius. He appealed to citizens, especially senior citizens and children, to take precautions against heat exposure and use proper protective measures while stepping outdoors.



He also pointed out that the India Meteorological Department has forecast the possibility of El Niño conditions, which may impact the upcoming monsoon. In view of this, he urged people to use water judiciously.



During the ceremony, Lance Naik Santosh Vasant Khirkade was presented with a cheque of ₹5 lakh for his courageous service. Swapnil Chhagan Palvi, Gram Revenue Officer from Hatgad in Surgana taluka, received the Ideal Gram Revenue Officer Award.



Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Awards were presented to Manjusha Dahale, Vidya Chipalunkar and Shobha Pawar for outstanding contributions in the field of women and child welfare. Security guards Rajendra Bhadange, Sanjay Madhavrao Bagul and Gajanan Sukhdev Jadhav from the District Security Guards Board were also honoured for their special service.