Nashik: Mahavitaran In ‘Mission Mode’ To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply For Kumbh Mela

Nashik: Mahavitaran In ‘Mission Mode’ To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply For Kumbh | Representational Image

Nashik: In preparation for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited ( Mahavitaran) has switched into “mission mode” to ensure uninterrupted power supply for the lakhs of devotees visiting Nashik as well as local residents. To review the planning and execution of power-related works, Director (Operations/Projects) Sachin Talewar chaired a high-level review meeting on Thursday at ‘Vidyut Bhavan’ in Nashik.

During the meeting, he directed officials to undertake micro-level planning of the power infrastructure and complete all pending works on priority ahead of the Kumbh Mela.



During the review, Talewar emphasised that ensuring safe and high-quality electricity services during a mega event like the Kumbh Mela would be the department’s top priority. To achieve this objective, responsibilities must be clearly assigned at every level, while ensuring proper coordination and synchronisation among all departments. He also instructed officials to keep robust backup systems ready to restore electricity immediately in case of any technical fault. Orders were issued for regular maintenance and servicing of all electrical equipment. Chief Engineers Sundar Latpate of Nashik Circle and Pankaj Tagalpallewar from Mumbai were prominently present at the meeting.



Talewar further stated that there would be no compromise on quality standards while undertaking electrical infrastructure and development works.

Officials have been directed to ensure that all projects are completed within the stipulated timeline and that 100 percent compliance with safety standards is maintained at all work sites. As part of strengthening the power network, new 33/11 KV substations will be established at Godapark, Bhadrakali, Nandur-Manur, and Talwade.