Nashik Set For Once-A-Week Water Cut From Next Week As Reservoir Stocks Deplete | Representational Image

With the monsoon yet to arrive and water levels in reservoirs declining steadily, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is likely to implement a one-day-per-week water supply shutdown across the city from next week. The Water Supply Department has prepared a proposal, which will be submitted to Mayor Himgauri Aher-Adke for final approval.

The move follows directives from the state government to conserve available water exclusively for drinking purposes until August 31. District Coordination Officer Eknath Dawale has instructed the civic administration to ensure that water from major reservoirs is reserved for domestic use, while a complete ban has been imposed on supplying water for irrigation and other non-essential activities.

Officials said the proposed weekly shutdown is aimed at bridging an anticipated 18-day water deficit. Discussions are underway between Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri and the Mayor to determine which areas will be affected and on which days the supply will remain suspended.

The administration has appealed to citizens to use water responsibly and avoid wastage. Authorities have also indicated that further restrictions may be imposed if the monsoon is delayed or rainfall remains below expectations. Special attention is being given to water management in view of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

According to civic officials, a total of 6,400 million cubic feet (MCFT) of water was reserved from the Gangapur, Darna and Mukane dams for the period between October 15, 2025 and July 31, 2026.

As of June 14, around 5,133.99 MCFT, or 80.22 per cent of the reserved stock, had already been consumed. Only 1,266 MCFT of water remains, which, at the current rate of use, is expected to last until August 13, resulting in a projected shortfall of 18 days before the end of August.