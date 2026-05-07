Nashik: Senior Citizen Duped Of Rs 1.59 Crore In Shocking 21-Day ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam Inside His Own Home | Sourced

Nashik: Can a person be a 'prisoner' even while being in their own home, amidst their own family? While this might seem bizarre to some, such an incident has indeed occurred involving a 62-year-old retired resident of Indiranagar, Nashik. Cyber fraudsters subjected this 'digital' senior citizen to constant surveillance via his mobile screen for 21 days straight, ultimately looting him of Rs 1.59 crore.

On April 4th, the retired senior citizen received a phone call. He was struck with terror when the caller claimed, "Illegal transactions are being conducted using your Aadhaar card, and your name has surfaced in connection with Money Laundering and Terror Financing." The individuals speaking on the phone posed as officers from the Mumbai Police, the ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad), and the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation).

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To gain the victim's absolute trust, the fraudsters initiated video calls while dressed in police uniforms ('Khaki'). They went so far as to meticulously arrange the background of these video calls to resemble the offices and premises of the Supreme Court, the ED (Enforcement Directorate), the CBI, and the ATS. They issued a stern warning: "This involves highly confidential information of national security importance; if you reveal this to anyone, your children will face severe repercussions." Terrified by this threat, the elderly man, despite being physically present in his own home, could not utter a single word to his family members for 21 long days.

With his mobile camera kept continuously active, he was effectively placed under a state of 'Digital House Arrest.' They were acting entirely under the fraudsters' instructions. Consequently, funds were transferred from their personal bank accounts into the fraudsters' accounts. It was only on April 21st, when the calls abruptly ceased, that they realised they had been victims of fraud.

The Indira Nagar police have identified the culprits involved in this case, and Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Pise is spearheading the investigation with increased vigour. The trail of this criminal syndicate extends beyond Nashik and Mumbai, reaching as far as Meerut, Noida, and Madhya Pradesh.

What is 'Digital Arrest' and How Can You Protect Yourself?

'Digital Arrest' is a form of cyber fraud in which perpetrators impersonate police officers or government officials; they keep victims trapped on video calls for hours on end, ultimately extorting money under the pretext of securing their release from 'custody.'

Keep these tips in mind to ensure your safety:

Government Officials Do Not Make Video Calls: Agencies such as the CBI, the Police, or the ATS never initiate contact via WhatsApp or Skype video calls.

Do Not Panic; Verify Independently: If someone claims that your Aadhaar card or bank account is being misused, immediately disconnect the call. Verify the situation yourself through official channels or contact the Police Control Room.

Maintain Confidentiality: Never share details regarding your Aadhaar card, bank accounts, or OTPs (One-Time Passwords) with anyone.

Talk to Your Family: If you find yourself in such a predicament, do not suffer in silence out of fear or embarrassment; immediately confide in your friends or family members.

Cyber Assistance: If you encounter such fraudulent schemes or receive suspicious calls, immediately contact the National Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930 or register a complaint at www.cybercrime.gov.in.