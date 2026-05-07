Nashik: NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar Reviews TCS BPO Harassment Case, Says Victims Facing Severe Trauma | ANI

Nashik: A preliminary report regarding the sensational incidents that occurred at the 'Business Process Outsourcing' (BPO) centre associated with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been submitted to the 'National Commission for Women' (NCW) by a four-member fact-finding committee. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar confirmed this information in Nashik, stating that the report has been officially handed over to the Chief Minister.

During her visit to Nashik, Vijaya Rahatkar held detailed discussions regarding this case with City Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik and other senior officials. She expressed the view that the incidents involving sexual harassment and the hurting of religious sentiments within the BPO are extremely grave, noting that the victimised women are currently grappling with severe psychological trauma.

These incidents, encompassing both sets of allegations, reportedly occurred between March 26 and April 3. So far, seven individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, while one female accused remains at large. Following the fact-finding report into the BPO scandal in Nashik, all eyes are now fixed on the company management and the absconding individuals to determine the extent of their involvement. This case has raised numerous questions regarding workplace safety and security protocols for women employees.

The Fact-Finding Committee

The National Commission for Women took suo moto (on its own initiative) cognisance of this matter and constituted a special fact-finding committee. As part of the investigation, the committee visited Nashik in April and conducted a thorough, two-day inquiry into the incidents. The Commission has now received the preliminary report regarding this state.

A Candid Opinion on Parole Rules

Citing the grave allegations against the accused, which include charges regarding their character and a history involving murder, the complainant levelled strong accusations against their mindset. "It is my opinion that individuals with such a heinous criminal record should not be granted 'parole' (which should not be treated merely as a temporary leave or bail)," she stated. She further added that the government is committed to ensuring that such cases are fast-tracked through special courts to ensure that the perpetrators receive severe punishment.