Nashik: Leopard Safari Park Planned Ahead Of Kumbh Mela, Forest Minister Ganesh Naik Orders Survey | File Pic

Nashik: To curb the escalating human-leopard conflict in Nashik district and to boost forest tourism in light of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, State Forest Minister Ganesh Naik has issued directives to develop a 'Leopard Safari Park' in Nashik. He has instructed the Forest Department to conduct an immediate survey for this purpose and submit a detailed proposal.

A review meeting of the Nashik Forest Circle was held on Wednesday (the 6th), presided over by the Forest Minister. Senior officials from the Nashik East, West, Ahilyanagar, and Wildlife divisions were present on this occasion.

Minister Naik noted that a contiguous forest area spanning 5,000 hectares is available at Mamdapur, located within the Yeola forest range of the Nashik East Forest Division. He stated that this location presents a significant opportunity for developing a Leopard Safari Park. Additionally, the development of a safari park will also be considered for a 100 to 150-hectare site situated between Anjaneri and Brahmagiri in Trimbakeshwar. These initiatives are expected to significantly boost tourism in Nashik.

The review meeting was attended by Nashik's Chief Conservator of Forests G. Mallikarjun; Conservator of Forests (Social Forestry) Gajendra Hire; Deputy Conservators of Forests Rakesh Sepat (East), Siddhesh Savardekar (West), Dharmavir Salvitthal (Ahilyanagar), Krishna Bhavar (Wildlife), and Umesh Vavare (FDCM); along with other departmental officials.

Empowerment of Rescue Teams and Use of Technology

To mitigate human-leopard conflict, the focus will not be limited solely to the safari park but will also extend to rescue operations. The Forest Minister issued orders to equip rescue centres, transit treatment centres, and rescue teams across Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts with state-of-the-art equipment. He has set a goal to enhance the effectiveness of wildlife conservation efforts by integrating modern technology into the Forest Department's operations.

'Religious' Tree Plantation Drive for the Kumbh Mela

Instructions were issued to the Social Forestry Department to commence preparations immediately for the 2027 Kumbh Mela. The initiative emphasises the extensive planting of trees with religious and medicinal significance such as the Bel, Rudraksha, Sarangi, Banyan, Peepal, and Cluster Fig (Umbar). Furthermore, the Forest Department has been directed to commence planning immediately to achieve the ambitious target of planting 3 billion trees by the year 2047.

Health Scheme for Forest Personnel

The Minister also issued instructions to formulate a comprehensive health scheme for the officers and employees of the Forest Department, modelled after the scheme currently in place for the Police Department. This initiative is expected to provide significant support to the personnel who work tirelessly, day and night, within forests and sensitive ecological zones.