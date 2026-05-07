Nashik: Woman Dies By Suicide Allegedly Over Harassment By Husband And In-Laws | Sourced

Nashik: A 40-year-old married woman allegedly died by suicide after enduring continuous physical and mental harassment from her in-laws in the Jail Road area of Nashik Road. The deceased has been identified as Asha Pravin Ghotekar. Following the incident, a case has been registered at the Nashik Road Police Station against her husband and five other members of her in-laws’ family.



According to police sources, Asha married Pravin Ghotekar in 2008. After a few years of marriage, she allegedly began facing harassment from her husband and in-laws. They reportedly pressured her to bring ₹25 lakh from her parental home for the purchase of a flat and a car.



In an attempt to save his sister’s marriage, Asha’s brother Ganesh Walke allegedly arranged the money by selling land owned by their mother in Sangamner taluka. However, the harassment allegedly continued even afterwards.



The complaint further states that after the death of Asha’s mother, disputes arose over inheritance rights, during which she was allegedly assaulted repeatedly, and her 21 tolas of gold ornaments were taken away. The complaint also mentions that Asha was assaulted after questioning her husband over his alleged extramarital affair.



Unable to bear the continued harassment, Asha allegedly died by suicide by hanging on Wednesday (May 6).



Based on the complaint lodged by her brother at Nashik Road Police Station, police have registered a case against her husband and five members of her in-laws’ family.