Nashik: India’s First Tribal Industry Cluster To Come Up At Jambutke In Presence Of CM Devendra Fadnavis | X / Dev_Fadnavis

Nashik: India’s first Tribal Industry Cluster will be developed at Jambutke in Dindori taluka. The required land for the project was officially transferred to the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were also exchanged during the event.



The land transfer took place during the Kumbh Udyog Sangam and Nashik District Investment Summit held at Taj Gateway Nashik. More than 300 MoUs signed during the investment summit are expected to bring investments worth ₹13,190 crore.



Among those present were Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan, Industries Minister Uday Samant, School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse, Food and Drug Administration and Special Assistance Minister Narhari Zirwal, Industries Development Commissioner Deependrasingh Kushwah, and Kumbh Mela Commissioner Shekhar Singh.

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Additional Collector Hemangi Patil and Resident Deputy Collector Rohitkumar Rajput formally handed over the documents related to the Tribal Industry Cluster. The project is expected to accelerate industrial investment in tribal regions while promoting skill development and sustainable employment opportunities for local tribal communities. Officials informed that the Tribal Development Department has sanctioned ₹50 crore for the development of the cluster.



In 2026, a total of 301 MoUs have been signed in the Nashik district, attracting investments worth ₹13,189.88 crore and generating an estimated 32,487 jobs. Representative copies of some agreements were handed over in the presence of Chief Minister Fadnavis.



Expressing confidence in Nashik’s industrial future, Chief Minister Fadnavis said that these investments would make Nashik a preferred destination for entrepreneurs while boosting industrial growth and employment generation in the region.



The district is witnessing large-scale investments in 2026, positioning Nashik as the next major investment destination. Various industrial organisations, including NIMA, AIMA, NICE, STARS, MCCIA, Laghu Udyog Bharati, and cooperative industrial estates, have played a significant role in attracting investments.



The state government’s single-window ‘Maitri’ portal is also helping create an industry-friendly environment by providing investors and entrepreneurs with easier approvals and faster resolution of issues, the impact of which was reflected in the summit.